Trial for man accused of setting his townhouse on fire continued to Wednesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Was a fire set on purpose or was it an accident? That’s what a Virginia Beach judge will have to decide.

On Tuesday, 38-year-old Shannon Cason appeared in court for trial. He is charged with three counts of arson.

The trial was expected to only take a couple of hours, but will now extend into Wednesday.

Fire investigators said Cason purposely set his townhouse on fire Oct. 30, 2018. They said when fire crews got to Cason’s home on Mill Creek Drive in Salem lakes, the townhouse was fully engulfed in flames.

Prosecutors said Cason had a fight with with wife that night. She took the couple’s four children and went to stay with a family member.

According to a taped interrogation with investigators, Cason said he was sitting in the master bathroom smoking a cigarette.

Prosecutors said he had a lighter and aerosol can and created a blow torch.

A T-shirt hanging on a rack in the room caught fire. Cason then allegedly took the shirt and hung it on an interior banister in the home.

Cason told investigators he thought the fire was out, then when he turned around it was up in flames.

Prosecutors said Cason grabbed his dogs and left the home. He allegedly called police several hours later to say he started the fire.

Defense attorneys said Cason was heavily intoxicated and started the fire by accident.

Three units were damaged by the flames. The neighbors on either side testified they were woken by the smell of smoke and cracking noises.