Trial date set for Beach officer charged with domestic assault

Booking photo of Albert Joseph DeAngelis II provided by the Virginia Beach Police Department.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach officer charged with domestic assault in connection to an alleged June incident is scheduled to go on trial in October.

Officer Albert Deangelis II, a 17-year department veteran, was charged on June 19. The police department offered no details on why Deangelis was charged.

Deangelis was once the target of an once target of attempted murder by family members more than a decade ago.

His wife Michelle Deangelis was sentenced to 18 months for plotting to kill Deangelis in his sleep in October 2006.

His trial is scheduled for Oct. 30 in the Virginia Beach Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.