VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A year ago, a local HVAC owner in Virginia Beach was arrested for the alleged sexual assault and rape of a former employee.

Tuesday marked the start of his three-day trial in Virginia Beach Circuit Court.

The defendant, 43-year-old Ben Young, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Young, the former owner of Hybrid Air, faces charges of forcible sexual penetration and forcible sodomy.

The alleged incident took place back in August 2022. The victim testified in court that 43-year-old Young began massaging her leg when she came in to pick up her first and only paycheck, and that quickly escalated from unwanted touching to sexual contact. The young woman said she was afraid of getting hurt and in shock during the assault.

10 On Your Side previously reported that the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office said a “staggering” number of women came forward with similar accusations when news broke of Young’s arrest.

The judge expects the trial to continue for another two days.

At a September bond hearing, a defense attorney told a judge that the sexual contact between Young and the woman was consensual.

Stay with 10 On Your Side on air and online as we continue to follow this case.