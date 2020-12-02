Trees for Troops, JEB Fort Story partner to give free Christmas trees to service members

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Service members and their families will once again be able to get a free Christmas tree during the 13th Annual Trees for Troops event Friday.

On Dec. 4., Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story (JEBLCFS) in partnership with Trees for Troops will be handing out the trees to Hampton Roads military families.

Service members must pre-register and will receive a designated time slot to pick up their free tree. Pre-register in person at the JEB Fort Story MWR One-Stop (864 Omaha Road – one block from the Fort Story Gym), from Nov. 25 through Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m., with a valid military ID to reserve a tree.

This is a rain, snow, or shine event and walk-ins will not be accepted.

Trees are available for Active Duty E-1 to E-6 or any ranks in EFMP, Wounded Warriors and Hardship Circumstances only.

