Items seized in a traffic stop on Baker Road in Virginia Beach on April 4. (Credit: VBPD)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A traffic stop led to a drug bust in Virginia Beach last week, the Virginia Beach Police Department said.

A Virginia Beach Police officer initiated a traffic stop April 4 after witnessing a driver who wasn’t able to maintain his lane on Baker Road.

After the officer pulled the car over, he noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car.

Due to the dark tint of the vehicle’s windows, the officer asked the driver to roll down the back window to make sure there was no one else in the vehicle.

While looking into the car the officer noticed a bookbag that was opened revealing multiple packages of marijuana, which indicated distribution.

The car was searched and over a pound of psilocybin mushrooms, along with five guns, two of which came back reported as stolen, ammunition and magazines, THC edibles, a pill bottle filled with ecstasy, cocaine, and $3,300 in large bills in addition to the aforementioned marijuana.

The driver of the car was a registered felon.