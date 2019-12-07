Traffic signal work at Virginia Beach intersection scheduled Saturday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Work at the intersection of Shore Drive and Stratford Road will result in some traffic delays Saturday.

Virginia Beach Public Works announced it will install traffic signal mast arms at the intersection from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be some single-lane closures for about 10 to 15 minutes at a time while the mast arms are lifted into place and installed.

“The project is likely to produce traffic delays, congestion, and some construction noise. Advanced warning signs have been clearly posted advising motorists of lane closures. Citizens are urged to use alternate traffic routes whenever possible,” public works wrote in a release.