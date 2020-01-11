Traffic shift coming to Laskin Road in VB Monday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There will be a change to the traffic pattern in Virginia Beach next week.

As part of the Laskin Bridge replacement and widening project, there will be a traffic shift there starting on Monday.

Here are the changes, according to VDOT:

A traffic shift will impact U-turn and left turn access to Laskin Road

A long-term closure will be enacted at Linbay Drive and Laskin Road west

This is going to affect how drivers make left turns and U-turns there so expect delays because of that.

Also on Laskin Road near Linbay Drive there’s going to be a long term closure there.

It could last up to one year, so a detour is in place if drivers need to get around this. Crews will be place flexible delineators, temporary barriers and signs to manage traffic.

The work zone speed limit is 35 mph, so be mindful of that.

Visit LaskinRoadImprovements.org for more information.