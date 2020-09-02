Traffic advisory for parts of Virginia Beach during Labor Day weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach city officials are preparing for a busy four-day weekend with larger than normal crowds expected at the Oceanfront.

The city says that when the amount of Labor Day weekend traffic entering the area exceeds capacity restrictions, vehicles traveling I-264 eastbound may be diverted at Parks Avenue and redirected westbound on I-264.

The diversions are to ease congestion and maintain access for emergency vehicles and may occur anytime between 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, and 1 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6.

When traffic is diverted, the eastbound exit for South Birdneck Road and the westbound exit for First Colonial Road may be closed. Routes that will remain open to get into the area include General Booth Boulevard, Virginia Beach Boulevard, Laskin Road, and Shore Drive.

The City has partnered with WAZE to provide real-time traffic updates. Download the WAZE app for free from Google Play or the Apple Store.

All health and safety requirements will remain in place.

“We are still dealing with COVID-19 and have measures in place designed to increase our collective health and safety,” said Mayor Bobby Dyer. “The rate of new cases has been trending down and that’s due to our collective efforts to wear masks in public buildings and other areas where maintaining physical distancing is not possible.”

People are encouraged to remain vigilant and take the following precautions:

Avoid large gatherings of people and sharing living spaces with people outside your immediate household

Stay 6 feet apart whenever possible; wear a face covering when you’re unable to maintain that distance and when inside public buildings and spaces

Wear a face covering over the nose and mouth while in public, particularly indoors

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds; use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol when soap and water are not available.

Stay home when sick, except when seeking medical care

Avoid close contact with people who are sick, including in your home

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Clean and disinfect touched surfaces frequently.

Cover coughs and sneezes when not wearing a face covering

“Anyone who has been in a large gathering or another setting where social distancing and face coverings were not being practiced should contact their healthcare provider or seek testing, say health officials. This is especially urged for persons who become symptomatic,” said city officials in a statement released on Wednesday.

