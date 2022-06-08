VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A tractor-trailer overturned on Indian River Road Wednesday morning. The crash caused the truck to spill part of its load and leak diesel fuel and hydraulic fluids, according to the fire department.

Virginia State Police and Virginia Beach Police also responded.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. and blocked the eastbound lanes of Indian River Road for a couple hours, while crews worked to upright the truck and clean up the scene.

Fire officials confirmed one person was taken to a local hospital, but did not release the extent of the individual’s injuries.

Virginia Beach Police are investigating what caused the crash.