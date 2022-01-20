Tractor-trailer overturns on Indian River Road in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

No injuries were reported.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police responded to an overturned tractor-trailer on Thursday morning.

According to officials, the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Indian River Road, between Danali Lane and Osprey Landing Court.

The road was closed for nearly three hours while crews worked to clean up the truck.

  • (photo: Patrick Phillips)
  • (photo: Patrick Phillips)

