Tractor-trailer overturns on Indian River Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police responded to an overturned tractor-trailer on Thursday morning.

According to officials, the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Indian River Road, between Danali Lane and Osprey Landing Court.

The road was closed for nearly three hours while crews worked to clean up the truck.

(photo: Patrick Phillips)

(photo: Patrick Phillips)

No injuries were reported.