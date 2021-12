VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Power lines are down after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Virginia Beach Blvd.

Virginia Beach Blvd. is expected to be closed from First Colonial to N. Oceana Blvd. until at least around 1 p.m., police say.

There’s no word on injuries at this time, but police were at the scene investigating.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.