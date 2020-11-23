NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An early morning crash in Virginia Beach has closed a portion of I-264.
Officials say the call for the tractor-trailer crash came in just after 8:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of I-264, mile marker 16.5, near the Independence Boulevard Exit 17A.
The crash has closed four westbound lanes of I-264 including the west left center lane, center lane, right center lane, right outside lane, and right shoulder.
Motorists are advised to expect potential delays.
This is breaking news. Stay on Wavy.com for the latest updates.
Latest News
- Virginia COVID-19 Nov. 23 update: Virginia sets new record with over 3,200 new cases reported in one day
- Tractor-trailer crash closes 4 WB lanes, entrance ramp on I-264 in Virginia Beach
- Blog: Drying Out Today. Possible Rain On Thanksgiving.
- Historic railway tunnel in Virginia now open to the public
- Man seen exhaling on women outside Trump golf club charged