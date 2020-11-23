Tractor-trailer crash closes 4 WB lanes, entrance ramp on I-264 in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An early morning crash in Virginia Beach has closed a portion of I-264.

Officials say the call for the tractor-trailer crash came in just after 8:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of I-264, mile marker 16.5, near the Independence Boulevard Exit 17A.

The crash has closed four westbound lanes of I-264 including the west left center lane, center lane, right center lane, right outside lane, and right shoulder.

Motorists are advised to expect potential delays.

This is breaking news. Stay on Wavy.com for the latest updates.

