Tractor-trailer crash closes 4 WB lanes, entrance ramp on I-264 in Virginia Beach

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An early morning crash in Virginia Beach has closed a portion of I-264.

Officials say the call for the tractor-trailer crash came in just after 8:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of I-264, mile marker 16.5, near the Independence Boulevard Exit 17A.

The crash has closed four westbound lanes of I-264 including the west left center lane, center lane, right center lane, right outside lane, and right shoulder.

Motorists are advised to expect potential delays.

Update: Crash: WB on I-264 at MM16.5 (0.1mi east of Independence Blvd S Exit17A) in Virginia Beach. 4 WB travel lanes closed; entr ramp closed. Delay 2 mi. 8:34AM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) November 23, 2020

