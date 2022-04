VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A townhouse caught fire Friday morning in the Foxfire section of Virginia Beach.

According to firefighters, the fire broke out around 1:20 a.m. in the 2600 block of Bracston Road. That’s near Seaboard Road.

It took first responders about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

Bracston Road fire (photo: Virginia Beach fire)

No one was injured.