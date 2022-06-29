VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Entertainment will be featured nightly in Virginia Beach Town Center beginning July 1.

Summer Fest will be held at The Fountain Plaza and feature performances from local artists and specialty guest acts. All concerts are free and open to the public. They will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The entertainment will begin on July 1 and run all the way through September 5.

On Wednesdays, individuals can gather at the Sandler Center for Ynot Wednesday.

Several restaurants in Town Center will offer outdoor seating within earshot of this live music series. For a complete list of Town Center restaurants, visit towncentervb.com.

For more information, visit cbda.net/events/summer-fest-2022.