VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Pumpkin spice and spooky season is around the corner and 10 On Your Side spent the evening down at the Virginia Beach oceanfront as people soak up the last bit of summer.

Tourism season is officially starting to wind down and the people we spoke with are ready to say hello to cooler weather and the start of school.

“Yes, definitely ready for the fall. Definitely, definitely ready. Always ready for cooler weather,” said Stacie Larsen of Yorktown.

Thomas Island of Virginia Beach is ready for the snow.

“I love the cold and it’s been pretty hot so I’m excited,” Island stated.

“It’s nice to see the summer. Everyone comes down to the beach, Chic’s beach, the oceanfront, Sandbridge but then seeing the seasons change it’s really beautiful here,” Anthony Diaz told us.

Diaz, who is from Kempsville, says he’s surprised this holiday weekend as the crowds at the oceanfront seem smaller than years past.

“I expected more of a crowd to be around here but it seems like it’s dying down a little bit as the season comes to a close,” Diaz stated.

Larsen was surprised by the lack of traffic.

“It was okay coming over here. We came from Yorktown so it was alright. We avoided the HRBT as much as possible,” Larsen explained.

But even with a calm night at the oceanfront, 10 On Your Side saw a number of city police officers patrolling the streets making sure those out and about have a safe night.