Top Golf to reopen Virginia Beach location with face mask requirement

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Top Golf announced it will be reopening the Virginia Beach location to the public on Monday, July 13.

The news comes as the Commonwealth continues to progress into Phase 3 of reopening.

Guests are required to wear a face mask upon entry to the venue until they reach their bay, and while moving throughout the venue.

Once in their bay, guests are not required to wear a mask — this also includes while eating, drinking, or hitting. Masks are not required for children under the age of 10 or for those with underlying health conditions.

