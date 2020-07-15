Top Golf in Virginia Beach reopens with restrictions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Golf is often delayed because of bad weather but COVID-19 is a storm no one saw coming.

Back in March, Top Golf closed all of its venues nationally. Now, the popular driving range in Virginia Beach is back open this week.

So it’s time to tee up, but be sure to wear your mask and follow the new guidelines before entering.

Jasmine, who works as an associate at the three-story driving range, calls it ‘Top-notch Top Golf.” She said this is because of the new routine they follow every day to keep their establishment clean.

“That’s number one for us right now, to make sure our guests and associates are safe here,” she explained as she showed 10 On Your Side’s Tamara Scott their new cleaning routine in each bay.

“This is very important. This is what all the guests and associates press and touch so you want to wipe it off really well to make sure that it is clean,” she explained as she cleaned off the touch pad.

Each hitting tee is distanced by 11 feet, but Operations Director Dan Glassman said he wants everyone to feel safe even off the green.

“Our commitment to play safely is real and very strong. We’ve hung bay dividers in between each bay,” he explained.

In addition, bays now only allow up to six people as opposed to eight people before.

Each guest is required to wear a mask while inside the lobby area and while moving around the venue, while maximum occupancy has been reduced to half.

Glassman said they want everyone to feel safe when they come by for a good time.

“We screening our associates before they walk through the doors with a series of questions given to us from the CDC as well as temp checking everybody,” he said.

Top Golf is also known for its live music and entertainment throughout the week and weekends. They are not at a point to bring that back yet, but Glassman hopes eventually they will see that again.

