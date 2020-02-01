Tools stolen, graffiti painted at Oceanfront hotel under construction

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Workers at a hotel that’s under construction at the Oceanfront got an unwelcome surprise this week.

Someone stole thousands of dollars of work equipment and tools from the new Marriott construction site.

Police said it happened overnight and the theft was discovered Wednesday morning.

Workers tell 10 On Your Side whoever did it also spray painted graffiti in other areas of the building.

“Just from me, I had around $1,500 of Milwaukee power tools and handbags, all sorts of tools and bits. All high-dollar. Stuff that’s taken me four years to buy,” said Benjamin White. “We’re trying to provide for our families everyday. It just eats us up. It made us feel sick all day long.”

Employees said their company is helping them recover from the loss.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage from inside the building. If you have information, call the Crime Line at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP.