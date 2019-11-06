Election officials looking closely at ballots in 83rd District race

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Election officials in Virginia Beach are canvassing ballots and are taking a close look at the 83rd Virginia House of Delegates race.

The 83rd District covers parts of Virginia Beach and Norfolk. The Department of Elections says former Virginia Beach School Board Member, Democratic candidate Nancy Guy, is narrowly ahead of Republican Incumbent, State Delegate Chris Stolle.

Around 10:30 p.m. election night, Guy declared victory. Moments later, the Associated Press declared Stolle the winner in this highly contested race.

Guy told 10 On Your Side the numbers gave her the victory, but because the race is so close, now both candidates are in a waiting game.

“We’re going to have to take and verify some numbers, we’re waiting for absentee ballots to come in, trailing by just a little bit right now, but will probably be a little bit before we hear the full results of what’s going to come out of this,” Stolle told WAVY News 10.

The State Board of Elections website crashed as polls closed Tuesday, which Guy mentioned at her victory party when discussing the incredibly close numbers. “Those numbers are not lining up with the internal precinct reports that we had gotten, so it’s important that every vote be counted,” she said.

At the Virginia Beach election office Wednesday morning, officials were looking at provisional ballots behind closed doors. They then moved upstairs to being canvassing the ballots. This process is open to the public.

10 On Your Side's Jason Marks is there.

JUST IN: canvassing in @CityofVaBeach is about to start. Looking closely at Guy/Stolle race. Canvassing could take hours or a second day @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/p0yQLMc8oh — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) November 6, 2019

