VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An upcoming Janet Jackson concert will have fans in Hampton Roads “scream”-ing as the Grammy-winning artist announced a local stop for her Together Again tour in 2023.

The five-time Grammy award winner, singer, songwriter, actress, and dancer is headed to the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach on May 14, 2023.

The resort city just happened to be one of the stops for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s highly anticipated concert tour, Together Again.

Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city tour will start spring 2023 visiting North American arenas and amphitheaters in Atlanta, GA; New York, NY; Toronto, ON, and more.

Rolling out with Jackson is rapper, and actor Ludacris hoping to get guests and concertgoers to “Act a Fool.”

The Together Again tour will give fans a chance to celebrate Jackson’s 50th anniversary in the entertainment industry featuring two of her most critically acclaimed albums – 25 years of “The Velvet Rope”, and 30 years of “janet”, featuring her biggest chart-topping hits, plus new music.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, December 16 at 11 a.m. HERE.