VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A 2-year-old girl was found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel room early Monday and police are investigating her death as suspicious in nature.

An adult woman was also located at the Oceanfront hotel in the 3600 block of Atlantic Avenue suffering from a medical emergency and is currently hospitalized, Virginia Beach Police confirmed to WAVY on Tuesday.

Officers responded to that location around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will work to determine the child’s cause and manner of death, which are both unknown at this time, police said.

According to WAVY’s affiliate station in Washington, the child and the woman, which they report is her mother, are from the DC area. Metropolitan Police told our affiliate station the mother left the city after losing a custody case and was last seen on Friday.

