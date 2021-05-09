Tips for staying safe during a hurricane

FILE – This enhanced satellite image made available by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Florence, upper left, in the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. At center is Tropical Storm Isaac and at right is Hurricane Helene. (NOAA via AP)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — City officials in Virginia Beach are advising residents for Hurricane Preparedness Week.

​​Hurricane Preparedness Week is May 9-15.

In a release Friday, officials say this years Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be more active than usual.

City officials give tips on staying safe during and after severe weather.

Make a plan:

If you need to evacuate, you can move faster if you’ve already thought about what to do.

Determine in advance where you’ll go and your evacuation route(s).

Know how you’ll communicate and reconnect if your family isn’t together when a storm hits.

You can get worksheets at ready.gov/plan to help you build a plan.

Make a kit:

Have emergency food, water and other supplies to last at least 72 hours.

A good time to build your kit is when there isn’t an imminent threat.

Take the needs of individual family members like seniors, babies and pets, into consideration.

Due to the pandemic, be sure to also include hand sanitizer, masks and disinfecting wipes.

A list of suggested items can be found at ready.gov/kit.

Prepare your home:

Before a hurricane, you’ll need to prepare your home by cleaning out drains and gutters, checking the yard and removing or securing anything that could become a projectile like bicycles, planters, grills and lawn furniture.

Cover doors and windows

Check your carbon monoxide (CO) detector’s battery.

For these and other tips, visit www.vaemergency.gov/hurricanes/

Purchase or renew flood insurance:

It typically takes up to 30 days for a flood insurance policy to go into effect, so it’s better not to wait until a storm is imminent.

People often don’t realize until it’s too late that separate policies are needed for protection against wind and flood damage because a regular homeowners insurance policy doesn’t cover them.

Because Virginia Beach joined the FEMA/National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System, residents and business owners can now save 15%. For more details, visit floodsmart.gov.

Know your evacuation zone:

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management designed evacuation zones for all coastal regions to simplify the process of determining whether a resident should evacuate or shelter at home in an emergency based on their address. Look up evacuation zones at vaemergency.gov/hurricane-evacuation-zone-lookup.

Stay informed: