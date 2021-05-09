Tips for staying safe during a hurricane

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — City officials in Virginia Beach are advising residents for Hurricane Preparedness Week.
Hurricane Preparedness Week is May 9-15.
In a release Friday, officials say this years Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be more active than usual.
City officials give tips on staying safe during and after severe weather.
Make a plan:
- If you need to evacuate, you can move faster if you’ve already thought about what to do.
- Determine in advance where you’ll go and your evacuation route(s).
- Know how you’ll communicate and reconnect if your family isn’t together when a storm hits.
- You can get worksheets at ready.gov/plan to help you build a plan.
Make a kit:
- Have emergency food, water and other supplies to last at least 72 hours.
- A good time to build your kit is when there isn’t an imminent threat.
- Take the needs of individual family members like seniors, babies and pets, into consideration.
- Due to the pandemic, be sure to also include hand sanitizer, masks and disinfecting wipes.
- A list of suggested items can be found at ready.gov/kit.
Prepare your home:
- Before a hurricane, you’ll need to prepare your home by cleaning out drains and gutters, checking the yard and removing or securing anything that could become a projectile like bicycles, planters, grills and lawn furniture.
- Cover doors and windows
- Check your carbon monoxide (CO) detector’s battery.
- For these and other tips, visit www.vaemergency.gov/hurricanes/
Purchase or renew flood insurance:
- It typically takes up to 30 days for a flood insurance policy to go into effect, so it’s better not to wait until a storm is imminent.
- People often don’t realize until it’s too late that separate policies are needed for protection against wind and flood damage because a regular homeowners insurance policy doesn’t cover them.
- Because Virginia Beach joined the FEMA/National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System, residents and business owners can now save 15%. For more details, visit floodsmart.gov.
Know your evacuation zone:
- The Virginia Department of Emergency Management designed evacuation zones for all coastal regions to simplify the process of determining whether a resident should evacuate or shelter at home in an emergency based on their address. Look up evacuation zones at vaemergency.gov/hurricane-evacuation-zone-lookup.
Stay informed:
- Sign up for emergency alerts and know where to get the latest information.
- Sign up for VBAlert. This free service will notify you during emergencies via text message, email and/or voice message based on your account preferences.
- VBAlert also allows users to develop a Smart911 profile which can deliver important information to 9-1-1 and first responders (i.e. medical conditions, emergency contacts, etc.) which saves valuable time during an emergency. Register at vbgov.com/vbalert.
- Important information will also be posted to City social media channels, so be sure to follow the City to get the latest updates. Visit vbgov.com/community-connect for a full list.