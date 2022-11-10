VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is canceling its Tidewater Veterans Day Parade at the Oceanfront on Friday due to forecasted inclement weather.

Remnants of now tropical storm Nicole, which made landfall in Florida as a category 1 hurricane on Thursday, are expected to impact our region starting Friday.

Brief heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main threat, but there’s also a chance of isolated thunderstorms, WAVY meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler says. The remnants of Nicole are expected to move out of our area by Saturday morning.

There are other Veterans Day events scheduled in the area on Veterans Day and other days this weekend, but keep in mind weather may impact other events.

The scheduled luncheon will still continue as planned for ticket-holders. The luncheon will be held at the DoubleTree Hotel, 1900 Pavilion Drive, next to the Virginia Beach Convention Center. Tickets must be presented and will not be sold at the door.