VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Tidewater Pipes and Drums is hosting its 2nd annual Tartan Day concert in Virginia Beach Thursday.

The concert is April 6 at 6 p.m. at Mount Trashmore Park, 310 Edwin Drive.

Tartan Day is a North American celebration of Scottish heritage. It is held on April 6, the date on which the Declaration of Arbroath, also known as the Scottish Declaration of Independence was signed in 1320.

“We are very excited to be able to expand upon our successful event last year,“ said Dr. Mark Bewley, the band’s president. “Tidewater Pipes & Drums is truly thankful for all the community support over the years, and we look forward to sharing with the entire Hampton Roads community in a celebration of Scottish music and dance.”

The Tidewater Pipes and Drums band was formed in 1975 and is the longest-running pipe band in southeastern Virginia.

The performance will take place on the stage on the south side of Mount Trashmore and is free and open to the public.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to watch from the lawn.