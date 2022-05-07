VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Tidewater Comicon is coming back to Virginia Beach this year along with special celebrity guests, comic book creators and more.

The two-day event will be held May 14-25 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center full of vendors, artists, panels, and contests for fans of all ages.

Kids 10 and under will be able to get in for free with the purchase of a regular adult pass.

Organizers say that they highly recommend checking out the KID ZONE for special programming designed just for youngsters.

Special guests include Brandon Routh, John Wesley, Michael Bell, Craig Rousseau, Todd Dezago, Bob Frantz • Kevin Cuffemarc Deering, Bill Maus, and Kat Maus.

