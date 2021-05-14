Tidewater Comicon 2021 canceled; refunds available

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Tidewater Comicon has been canceled for the second year running and this year it’s because of a space issue.

Organizers announced that since the venue for the event, the Virginia Beach Convention Center, is being used as a COVID-19 vaccination site, there aren’t enough remaining exhibit halls to put on the event.

“We know this is a sad announcement but in the end this was the right decision. We thank everyone for their continued support and look forward to 2022.” Mike Federali and the Tidewater Comicon Crew

If you have a membership pass or are an exhibitor you can carry over to the 2022 event.

If you would prefer a refund, please use this form to request one.