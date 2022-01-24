Three Virginia Beach schools hosting COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics this week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach City Public Schools and the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health are offering free COVID-19 and flu vaccinations to students, faculty, staff and the general public at three schools this week.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available at the clinics for anyone ages 5-17. Adults will have the option of either the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Booster shots will also be available for those eligible to receive one. If you’re unsure of your eligibility, please reach out to your physician, or refer this website.

Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged at this week’s clinics, however, walk-ins will be accepted. Visit the links below to schedule your appointment time, or call 1-877-VAX-INVA (877– 829-4682).

Appointments are not required for flu vaccines.

Tuesday, Jan. 25, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Hermitage Elementary School, 1701 Pleasure House Road

Thursday, Jan. 27, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Brookwood Elementary School, 601 South Lynnhaven Road

Saturday, Jan. 29, 9 a.m. – noon

Brandon Middle School, 1700 Pope St.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ‘Vaccines for COVID-19’ page at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.