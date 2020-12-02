Three vehicle crash sends two to hospital on Lynnhaven Pkwy and South Rosemont Rd in VB

Photos by the VBFD Multimedia Services Unit © 2020 – City of Virginia Beach Fire Department. All rights reserved.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Three vehicles were involved in a crash that sent two people to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash just before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lynnhaven Parkway and South Rosemont Road.

Rescue officials said Engine 18 arrived on scene with 3 vehicles involved with one being on its side.

The driver of the overturned vehicle was able to get out on their own once the front windshield was removed VBFD

The two patients were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the VBPD.

