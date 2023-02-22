NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Three people, including two from Norfolk, have been sentenced in connection to a gun straw-purchasing conspiracy in Virginia Beach.

According to a press release, 34-year-old David Collins, 36-year-old Cardel Howard, and 36-year-old Felicia Tyson worked together to straw purchase guns in Virginia Beach and traffic them to New Jersey.

During the conspiracy, Tyson acted as the straw purchaser on behalf of the other defendants. Officials say Tyson purchased a total of seven guns and attempted to purchase an additional one from another person.

Howard would direct Tyson as to which guns to purchase and how much to charge for them. Collins would be responsible for traveling from New Jersey, where he is a resident, to Virginia to acquire the guns.

Collins was sentenced Wednesday to 22 months in prison. Howard was also sentenced to 22 months on Feb. 15. Tyson was sentenced to 18 months on Feb. 8 for her role in the conspiracy.