3 people sent to local hospital after rogue wave strikes Virginia Aquarium whale-watching boat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Three people were sent to a local hospital following an incident at the Virginia Beach Fishing Center involving a Virginia Aquarium whale-watching boat.
According to a spokesperson from the Virginia Aquarium, three people were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries following the incident around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
The spokesperson believes the injuries stem from a rogue wave striking the boat during the tour.
Other people from the vessel are currently being evaluated, according to Virginia Beach EMS.
This is breaking news and will be updated.
