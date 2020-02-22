3 people sent to local hospital after rogue wave strikes Virginia Aquarium whale-watching boat

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Three people were sent to a local hospital following an incident at the Virginia Beach Fishing Center involving a Virginia Aquarium whale-watching boat.

According to a spokesperson from the Virginia Aquarium, three people were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries following the incident around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The spokesperson believes the injuries stem from a rogue wave striking the boat during the tour.

Other people from the vessel are currently being evaluated, according to Virginia Beach EMS.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest.

