3 people sent to local hospital after rogue wave strikes Virginia Aquarium whale-watching boat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Three people were sent to a local hospital following an incident at the Virginia Beach Fishing Center involving a Virginia Aquarium whale-watching boat.

According to a spokesperson from the Virginia Aquarium, three people were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries following the incident around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The spokesperson believes the injuries stem from a rogue wave striking the boat during the tour.

Other people from the vessel are currently being evaluated, according to Virginia Beach EMS.

Virginia Beach Police Department, Virginia Beach Fire Department, and Virginia Beach EMS are working an incident at the Virginia Beach Fishing Center. Several people from a commercial vessel are being evaluated, no serious injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/VwlLAsP17c — Virginia Beach EMS (@vabeachems) February 22, 2020

Courtesy – Corby Slaughter

Courtesy – Corby Slaughter

Courtesy – Corby Slaughter

Courtesy – Corby Slaughter

Courtesy – Corby Slaughter

Courtesy – Corby Slaughter

Courtesy – Corby Slaughter

Courtesy – Corby Slaughter

Courtesy – Kenneth Qiu

Courtesy – Kenneth Qiu

Courtesy – Kenneth Qiu

Courtesy – Kenneth Qiu

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest.

Latest Posts