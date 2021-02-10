Three Notch’d Brewing to open Virginia Beach location creating ‘dozens of local jobs’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Three Notch’d Brewing Company announced this week it is planning to open a location in Virginia Beach which is expected to create dozens of local jobs.

The company is Virginia’s largest independent craft beer company and the local brewpub is expected to open in late summer 2021 in Town Center.

Officials with the company said the VA Beach Craft Kitchen and Brewery will serve up a full menu of food to complement their award-winning beers and a full-service bar.

“Despite COVID’s ruthless grind relegating us to our survival, it made picture-perfect sense for Three Notch’d to seek shelter through hard-work on the relaxing shores of Virginia Beach,” said George Kastendike, CEO of Three Notch’d.

“Three Notch’d – Virginia Beach is part of our determined pursuit to bring the Three Notch’d experience closer to you. Our roots are in Virginia and calling a slice of Virginia Beach ours fills us with tremendous admiration and enthusiasm to reemerge post-pandemic better than before.”

The location is the newest addition to the five brewing locations throughout Virginia – including production HQ and brewpub in Charlottesville, Roanoke, and collab houses in Harrisonburg and Richmond.

“We will feather-in updates as we journey through building our new home, and along the way, we are preparing several surprises that we’ll drop when the time is right. Much more to come, and we are eagerly anticipating high days and holidays in 2021 in Virginia Beach and the Tidewater region of Virginia,” Kastendike said.

A statement released by the company says, “Three Notch’d Virginia Beach will create dozens of local jobs and expand the distribution of their popular packaged products throughout the Tidewater area.”

