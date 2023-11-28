VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Memorial Drive this morning.

Officials say that the call came in at 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 28 for a residential garage fire at 5400 Memorial Dr. at the Sajo Farms Condos.

Virginia Beach Memorial Drive fire (Courtesy: VB Fire Department)

Three patients have been reportedly transported for smoke inhalation.

According to fire crews, the fire was marked out at 6:04 a.m.

10 on your side is working to gather more information about this fire.