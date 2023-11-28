VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Memorial Drive this morning.
Officials say that the call came in at 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 28 for a residential garage fire at 5400 Memorial Dr. at the Sajo Farms Condos.
Three patients have been reportedly transported for smoke inhalation.
According to fire crews, the fire was marked out at 6:04 a.m.
10 on your side is working to gather more information about this fire.
