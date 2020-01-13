Three displaced, one injured in Virginia Beach fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Three people were displaced after a fire in Virginia Beach that left one person with minor injuries.

Dispatchers say the call came in just after 3:30 p.m. for a residential fire in the 100 block of Hill Prince Road.

Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke coming from the front door of the home.

Crews entered the structure and found a fire in the kitchen.

One occupant complained of smoke inhalation and had minor burns on the fingers however they refused medical treatment.

According to Battalion Chief Patrick Seigh, an unharmed cat was removed from the structure and delivered to its owner.

The fire was determined to have been accidental due to cooking.

