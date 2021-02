VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A few thousand people are without power Wednesday in the Kempsville area of Virginia Beach.

As of 9 a.m., 6,252 were without power, according to Dominion Energy’s website, but right after WAVY’s article was published about 3,471 people had their power restored.

The cause of the outage is under investigation, but WAVY has reached out to learn more.

Dominion says all of the outages should be fixed between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Check out Dominion’s power outage map here.