Thousands pack the Oceanfront for Fourth of July 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — People across Hampton Roads are wrapping up a day full of Independence Day celebrations.

From the Peninsula to the Oceanfront, fireworks lit up the sky to honor America’s freedom.

Thousands of people flocked to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront to celebrate the Stars and Stripes.

“We got here yesterday. We took a 13-hour trip down. We came down just to spend the Fourth of July somewhere and get together as family,” Justin Nolte said.

“First time trying Virginia Beach and I love it,” said Terry Bennett, a visitor from Maryland.

From visitors to vendors, a sea of red, white and blue filled the boardwalk and the beach.

“It’s a little warm but customers are nice. Customers are excited to be at the beach,” said Barbara Kohlway, a vendor at the beach.

Uncle Sam kept watch as beachgoers soaked up the sun on the sand. The day was also a celebration for milestones.

“I feel blessed to be born on America’s birthday,” said Gwendolyn Houston, a visitor from Maryland.

“We’re here celebrating our honeymoon,” said Michael Yeaw, another visitor from out of town. “Virginia is for lovers and we couldn’t think of a better place. We wanted a beach and we thought Virginia Beach would be the best place to celebrate our marriage.

While the holiday is known for fun and fireworks, people tell 10 On Your Side the significance isn’t forgotten.

“The celebration of the United States and the freedom of everybody,” Bennett said.

“All the young men and women who have sacrificed everything so that we can have this and enjoy this every single day. That’s what means the most to us,” Yeaw said.