VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Thousands of pills and other narcotics were seized following a months-long investigation in Virginia Beach.

Members of the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Special Investigation Bureau along with Federal partners have concluded a several month long investigation that resulted in the seizure of thousands of narcotics including fentanyl and cocaine.

(Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)

(Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)

(Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)

(Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)

(Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)

(Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)

(Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)

On March 24, 2023, the VBPD seized the following:

Fentanyl- 4290 pills

Xanax- 1279 pills

Powder Cocaine- 135.89 grams

Psilocybin- 556.65 grams

Ketamine- 10.29 grams

Marijuana- 570.49 grams

THC Vape Cartridges- 33

THC Candy/ Edibles- 79 packs

No arrests have been reported at this time.