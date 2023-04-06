VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Thousands of pills and other narcotics were seized following a months-long investigation in Virginia Beach.
Members of the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Special Investigation Bureau along with Federal partners have concluded a several month long investigation that resulted in the seizure of thousands of narcotics including fentanyl and cocaine.
On March 24, 2023, the VBPD seized the following:
- Fentanyl- 4290 pills
- Xanax- 1279 pills
- Powder Cocaine- 135.89 grams
- Psilocybin- 556.65 grams
- Ketamine- 10.29 grams
- Marijuana- 570.49 grams
- THC Vape Cartridges- 33
- THC Candy/ Edibles- 79 packs
No arrests have been reported at this time.
