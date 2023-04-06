VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Thousands of pills and other narcotics were seized following a months-long investigation in Virginia Beach.

Members of the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Special Investigation Bureau along with Federal partners have concluded a several month long investigation that resulted in the seizure of thousands of narcotics including fentanyl and cocaine.

On March 24, 2023, the VBPD seized the following:

  • Fentanyl- 4290 pills
  • Xanax- 1279 pills
  • Powder Cocaine- 135.89 grams
  • Psilocybin- 556.65 grams
  • Ketamine- 10.29 grams
  • Marijuana- 570.49 grams
  • THC Vape Cartridges- 33
  • THC Candy/ Edibles- 79 packs

No arrests have been reported at this time.

