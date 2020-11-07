Thousands of care packages to be sent from VA Beach to troops overseas

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Troopster Military Care Packages held their 5th Annual Community Holiday Pack Event in Virginia Beach. The goal? To pack and send more than 3,000 care packages to servicemembers overseas for the holidays. Volunteers were able to decorate and then pack the boxes.



Chelsea Mandello, the founder and CEO of Troopster, says she knows the importance of these care packages.

“Being former military, I can’t tell you how great it is to receive a care package especially a care package during the holidays,” said Mandello.

She says many of the items that are being sent to the troops are donations from different companies. If you want to donate: https://www.troopster.org/

