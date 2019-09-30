Thousands gather in Va. Beach to raise awareness about depression, suicide

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — It was a morning of hope in Virginia Beach on Saturday as thousands gathered at Mount Trashmore to raise awareness about depression and suicide.

Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler and Anchor Tom Schaad spoke to the crowd at the event and shared their experiences.

Morning for hope walk at Mount Trashmore. @TomWAVYTV speaking now pic.twitter.com/YOa1hB3Xl2 — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaWAVY) September 28, 2019

You could see lots of ribbons in the sea of people, each representing a person who died from Suicide.

Speaking at Saturday’s event, Capt. Chad Vincelette with the U.S. Navy said, “Over the last few years the navy has seen a significant spike in suicides. And in 2017, the number jumped to 53% from 2016 and the trend continues.”

After the people shared their stories, they continued on with a walk. Licensed councilors were also available for anyone who wanted to speak with them.

Virginia Beach School Board member Jessica Owens told 10 On Your Side, “I worked in child welfare in Virginia Beach for over ten years and one of the Children I worked with as a young person took his life and had experiences with depression.”

All of the money raised for the event will stay in Hampton Roads.