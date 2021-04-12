Thoroughgood House in Virginia Beach reopening for public tours in May

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Thoroughgood House in Virginia Beach will re-open for public tours on May 1.

Admission is free. Officials from the Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department and Virginia Beach History Museums say hours will run every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, for now, with more days and times to be announced starting this summer.

The Thoroughgood House, which was built around 1719, is one of the oldest surviving colonial homes in Virginia Beach and is a National Historic Landmark.

To book your reservation, visit museumsvb.org/admission, scroll to the bottom of the page, select the date and time you wish to attend, and follow the instructions to reserve your admission. You will receive an email confirmation.

Tickets must be reserved online in advance of each tour, and to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols, tours will be limited to 10 guests per 30-minute tour session. If you have any questions about reserving tickets online, please call 757-385-5100, or email vbhistory@vbgov.com.

The Virginia Beach History Museums have implemented the following COVID-19 safety measures: