VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now looking for a man they say threatened a server in Virginia Beach.

The incident occurred on Sept. 22 at a business in the 1800 block of Laskin Road. According to police, the victim was waiting tables when one of her customers became unhappy that they could not take their alcoholic beverages out of the business.

A verbal altercation ensued with the suspect telling the victim, “come outside and I’m going to smoke you.”

All of the customers at the suspect’s table left the building. As the suspect pulled out of the parking lot to leave, the victim, along with her coworkers, went outside to see what the suspect was doing.

This is when police say the suspect stuck himself out of the window of the vehicle and said, “this is your lucky day,” before firing a shot into the air.

Police say the incident is being investigated as a case of weapons violation as well as disturbing the peace.

Laskin Road incident, Sept. 28 (Courtesy – VB Crimesolvers)

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.