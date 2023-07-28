VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The dangerous heat isn’t keeping people away from the beach.

Umbrellas lined up across the beach throughout the day on Friday.

There was a slight breeze that would creep in, but it wasn’t enough to cut these high temperatures.

“This is pretty extreme,” said beachgoer Ed Chesley.

It’s a heat his family doesn’t experience often.

“Oh my goodness, West Virginia is hot but not this hot,” Chesley said.

In this type of heat, it’s ideal to have plenty of liquids on deck and keep yourself under an umbrella.

“Lots of fluids, stay in the shade, take lots of dips, don’t overexert yourself and do whatever you can to keep cool,” said Gary Felch, deputy chief of Virginia Beach Lifesaving Services.

You could see lifeguards doing just that staying under the shade, drinking water and keeping an eye out.

“We usually have more heat related medical calls on weekends like this,” Felch said.

The heat can take a toll on your body.

“If you are feeling lightheaded or they feel like they may vomit or something like that all those things are indications of heat exhaustion and probably ought to get in the shade,” he said.

Chesley said his family is hiding from the sun’s rays.

“Basically we are looking for shade and breeze, so right here we seem to have it,” he said.

He’s also using the beach as a cool down spot, too.

“I’m a beach walker myself, so I’m looking forward to taking my Chacos off and walking in the cool water,” Chesley said.