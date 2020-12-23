‘This happens all the time’: Innocent man handcuffed, detained by Virginia Beach Police speaks out

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Jamar Mackey is the innocent man seen in a viral video being handcuffed and detained by police Sunday at a mall — and today, he comments on the incident.

The video was taken Saturday, Dec. 19, inside Lynnhaven Mall and is currently under review, according to a statement made by the Virginia Beach Police Department on Sunday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the video had over 34,000 interactions and over 1,500 comments on Facebook.

10 On Your Side was able to speak with Mackey Wednesday about the incident. He says he would be willing to accept an in-person apology, however, no one has contacted him.

“I would like to accept the apology face-to-face. I haven’t been reached out to yet. They did their interview live on Facebook, but, I will accept it if he contacts my phone, contacts my lawyer — maybe then, I would take it more seriously,” Mackey.

His lawyer, attorney Don Scott, says that Mackey and his family had to get tested for COVID-19 because the officers involved were not wearing masks.

Mackey spoke about the indignities of being black while minding your own business. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/M2iVItBHm3 — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) December 23, 2020

Virginia Beach Police on Monday held a press conference to address the video. Police Chief Paul Neudigate’s main message: “We want to apologize.”

Neudigate said the department is doing an internal review and looking at case law to determine whether the officer’s actions were justified in the detainment.