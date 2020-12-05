Thieves steal catalytic converter from Virginia Beach bakery delivery van

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s been a tough year for small businesses navigating the coronavirus pandemic, and a Virginia Beach bakery is taking another hit.

The business became the target of thieves earlier this week.

Someone stole the catalytic converter from the delivery van belonging to Twisted Sisters Sugar Shack Cafe. We’re told the financial impact goes beyond repairs.

For the last decade, the bakery has been whipping up cakes and other treats for the community.

“We’re part of some people’s life from their marriage to their baby being born,” said Tracy Busching, the bakery’s owner.

Their pink delivery van has been there to help deliver sweets across Hampton Roads.



“We had the van before we had anything else. We’ve had that for all 10 years,” Busching said.

However, things turned sour this week when someone swiped the van’s catalytic converter.

The theft was discovered as the driver was getting ready to make deliveries.

“We climbed underneath that and we noticed there were wires cut and a big gap between where the pipes are supposed to go,” Busching said.

The thieves damaged other parts of the vehicle in the process, and the repairs arent cheap.

“We’re talking just about $4,000 just for that,” she said.

The van will be out of commission for at least a week, meaning a loss of income for the business and the delivery driver. It’s another blow during the pandemic.

“We were used to doing wedding cakes for 150-200 people so our business has already been affected,” Busching said.

She said the theft is the unfortunate icing on the 2020 cake.

“We’re not going into the Christmas season as comfortable or where we would normally be, so it is a little bit scary. Things are a little bit tighter than normal,” Busching said.

Still, it won’t keep them down.

The bakery is encouraging the community to stop by the store on Virginia Beach Boulevard until they’re on the road again.

“We love the people who keep coming here and supporting us and we want to keep making them happy by making cakes for them,” Busching said.

The business in the process of making a police report and they also plan to install surveillance cameras.