VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two people were captured on surveillance video, despite stealing the DVR camera system from the business police say they burglarized.

Virginia Beach Crime Solvers released details of the crime, which happened on Sept. 16 at the Northampton Blvd. Weekly Lodging.

The people pictured in the surveillance images broke into the office at night and stole a large safe and the camera system. They left the scene in the pictured pickup truck.

