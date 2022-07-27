VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There’s still time to register your student for Virginia Beach Public Library’s (VBPL) Summer Reading Challenge.

So far, there are nearly 6,000 readers already signed up at www.VBgov.com/SRC. The last day to sign up for summer reading and pick up any prizes is Aug. 13.

The annual Summer Reading Challenge offers age-appropriate reading goals and incentives for children ages birth to 12, with a goal of helping prevent ‘summer slide,’ the loss of skills that can occur during summer break.

So far more than 700 adults and nearly 500 teens have completed more than 2,000 activities, from crafts to cooking to technology and more.