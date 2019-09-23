Used car dealer in VB says group of people stole 4 cars, nearly 200 keys

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A used car dealership says a handful of cars and numerous keys were stolen from its Virginia Beach location.

The Car Exchange provided 10 On Your Side with video of the incident, which happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday at the lot off South Military Highway.

This video shows one person throw an object at the business before he and three others break into the office. They are then seen rummaging around desks inside the office.

The business confirmed with 10 On Your Side four vehicles, two lock boxes and nearly 200 keys were stolen.

