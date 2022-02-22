The Virginia Beach Art Center presents the Art of Poetry Exhibition

Artist Thomas Elias Lockhart III of Aurora, Colo., places one of his pieces in his exhibition space at Spectrum Red Dot Miami, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Miami. Miami Art Week is an annual event centered around the Art Basel Miami Beach fair. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Art is an unpredictable form of expression that takes on many forms, from poetry to paintings, and beyond. The Virginia Beach Art Center is offering the Art of Poetry Exhibition to show you how poetry can be transformed.

The Virginia Beach Art Center is a nonprofit organization in Virginia Beach that offers art classes, exhibitions, and pottery classes.

The center will kick off the Art of Poetry Exhibition with a virtual video tour and presentation of awards on Mar. 7. The event will take place on the Virginia Beach Art Center’s Facebook Live at 7 p.m.

The exhibition will be on view at the Virginia Beach Art Center until Mar. 27. Virginia Beach Middle School and Old Donation student poetry will be included.

The art center is located at 532 Virginia Beach Boulevard. See the hours of operation below:

Tuesdays – Fridays

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturdays

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sundays

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To learn more about the Virginia Beach Art Center, including upcoming exhibitions, classes, and artist opportunities, visit artcentervb.org.