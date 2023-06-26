VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — This summer visitors at the Virginia Aquarium will be able to dive deep into Sun-maid Sundays.

The dried raisin snack processor is teaming up with the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center for science on-the-go stations, a guest scavenger hunt, and raisin-themed activities for people of all ages.

Aquarium-goers can take advantage of these activities every Sunday in July from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During the scavenger hunt, visitors will be able to munch on Sun-Maids yogurt covered raisins.

Guest are also encouraged to bring in un-opened Sun-Maid products as a donation to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia. Those who donate will be entered into a drawing for a Sea Turtle Behind-the-Scenes tour at the Aquarium.

“Beyond the imaginative flavors found in our better-for-you snacks, fostering imagination is a

focus for the Sun-Maid brand, and what better place to inspire a sense of wonder and

amazement than aquariums?” said Steve Loftus, President and Chief Operating Officer of Sun-Maid Growers of California. “Through this partnership with the Virginia Aquarium, we’re ecstatic to bring both goodness and deliciousness to local families through educational and interactive programming.”

All of the Sun-Maid Sundays activities are included with general admission.