The special election for Virginia House of Delegates 90th District is on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Here’s what you need to know.

A sign reading “Vote Here” points toward a polling place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Special Election for Virginia House of Delegates 90th District will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Virginia requires that voters be registered to vote in the precinct in which they live in order to be qualified to vote. Only a very small portion of Virginia Beach voters registered in Precinct 0061 Baker are eligible to vote in this election.

For those registered in Precinct 0061 Baker, your polling location will be at the Ebenezer Baptist Church located at 965 Baker Road, 23455. This polling location can be reached at (757) 490-9690.

To be eligible to vote in the Special Election for Virginia House of Delegates – 90th District, voters must register no later than the close of business on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you’re unsure of where your polling place is, click here for more information. You may also contact your General Registrar.

Vote by mail applications must be received by mail, email or fax by 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28.

Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 is the last day to vote early in-person.