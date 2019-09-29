The Signature at West Neck golf course in Virginia Beach closes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Signature at West Neck golf course in Virginia Beach closed on Sunday, September 29.

In a statement posted on Facebook, The Signature at West Neck confirmed the closing of the golf course on September 29.

The golf shop closed two days earlier on September 27 as officials from the venue urged shoppers who still had unused gift cards to call the shop.

The Clubhouse will continue to serve weddings and special events.

In an enthusiastic tone, officials ended the statement with hopes the golf course will open again in the near future.

If you have unused gift cards for the golf shop, you may call golf course official Katrina Moore at (757) 721-2900, ext. 5.